Analyzing LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and Hawaiian (OTCMKTS:HA)

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian and LATAM Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian $2.83 billion 0.22 $223.98 million $4.60 2.98 LATAM Airlines Group $10.07 billion 0.09 $190.43 million $0.31 4.71

Hawaiian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LATAM Airlines Group. Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian -5.83% -8.35% -1.99% LATAM Airlines Group -33.47% -45.13% -3.11%

Volatility & Risk

Hawaiian has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hawaiian and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian 2 6 2 0 2.00 LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hawaiian presently has a consensus price target of $21.56, suggesting a potential upside of 57.23%. Given Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hawaiian is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hawaiian beats LATAM Airlines Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. In addition, the company offers scheduled service between the State of Hawai'i and Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; Brisbane, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Sapporo, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its Website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 4 Boeing 767-300 aircraft; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 11 Airbus A321-200 for the North America, international, and charter routes, as well as owns 4 ATR42 aircrafts. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 331 aircraft, which include 320 passenger aircraft and 11 cargo aircraft; and subleased 11 aircraft comprising 10 passenger aircraft and 1 cargo aircraft to third parties. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

