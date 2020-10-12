Head to Head Review: Aphria (APHA) and Its Rivals

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aphria to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aphria and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 360 408 14 2.33

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $9.47, suggesting a potential upside of 64.72%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 88.72%. Given Aphria’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aphria and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -52.27 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million -0.52

Aphria’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s rivals have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aphria beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

