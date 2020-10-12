Comparing Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) & Clikia (NYSE:CLKA)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Clikia has a beta of 8.25, suggesting that its share price is 725% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clikia and Twitter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Twitter $3.46 billion 10.49 $1.47 billion $1.99 23.07

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Twitter -32.54% -12.17% -8.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Clikia and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Twitter 4 24 11 0 2.18

Twitter has a consensus target price of $35.83, suggesting a potential downside of 21.95%. Given Twitter’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twitter is more favorable than Clikia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twitter beats Clikia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp. focuses on private jet charter, aircraft maintenance, aircraft sales and brokerage, and online aircraft parts store businesses. The company was formerly known as MK Automotive, Inc. and changed its name to Clikia Corp. in January 2017. Clikia Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company operates in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

