Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $384.00

Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 384 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 384 ($5.02), with a volume of 349135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.97).

The firm has a market cap of $884.49 million and a P/E ratio of 51.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 350.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 318.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. It makes investments quoted companies, which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management, including sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

