Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.64.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.14.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 8.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.