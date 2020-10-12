Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DADA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

DADA stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.73.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

