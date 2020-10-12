Reviewing Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) & Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veracyte and Burning Rock Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte $120.37 million 17.42 -$12.60 million ($0.27) -153.56 Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Burning Rock Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veracyte.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Veracyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Veracyte and Burning Rock Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte 1 0 3 0 2.50 Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veracyte currently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential downside of 10.15%. Given Veracyte’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veracyte is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Veracyte and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte -27.49% -13.35% -11.68% Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through product specialists, account managers, and medical science specialists. Veracyte, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Johnson & Johnson, LLC and Johnson & Johnson's Lung Cancer Initiative to advance diagnostics of a nasal swab test for early lung cancer detection; a research collaboration with Loxo Oncology for the development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers; and an agreement with Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. for the development and commercialization of novel diagnostic tests to detect lung cancer. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests. It also offers liquid biopsy; OncoScreen Plus, a test for therapy and immunotherapy; LungPlasma, a test for non-small cell lung cancer, including various genes that have a targeted therapy; ColonCore for testing gastrointestinal cancers; and HRDCore for testing genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. Burning Rock Biotech was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

