Financial Survey: Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:CLTS) & Allegion (OTCMKTS:ALLE)

Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:CLTS) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Earth Life Sciences and Allegion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Allegion $2.85 billion 3.36 $401.80 million $4.89 21.27

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than Earth Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Allegion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Allegion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegion has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Earth Life Sciences and Allegion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A -2,095.86% Allegion 10.48% 64.29% 15.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Earth Life Sciences and Allegion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegion 1 8 0 0 1.89

Allegion has a consensus target price of $105.63, indicating a potential upside of 1.57%. Given Allegion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allegion is more favorable than Earth Life Sciences.

Summary

Allegion beats Earth Life Sciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earth Life Sciences Company Profile

Earth Life Sciences Inc. focuses on training law enforcement, security, investigation, and protection for officers and individuals. It also has an option agreement to earn 100% interests in certain mineral concessions located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Tactical Training Academy Inc. and changed its name to Earth Life Sciences Inc. in June 2014. Earth Life Sciences Inc. is based in Longueil, Canada.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, such as specialty distribution, e-commerce, and wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels comprising do-it-yourself home improvement centers, online platforms, and small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

