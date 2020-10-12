Head-To-Head Analysis: Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) & Cronos Group (OTCMKTS:CRON)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cronos Group alerts:

This table compares Cronos Group and Glucose Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $25.64 million 78.33 $1.17 billion $0.67 8.57 Glucose Health $290,000.00 48.12 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Cronos Group has higher revenue and earnings than Glucose Health.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group 1,729.07% -2.57% -2.17% Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cronos Group and Glucose Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cronos Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 71.31%. Given Cronos Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Volatility and Risk

Cronos Group has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Glucose Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. Its brand portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS, a global wellness platform; adult-use brands comprise COVE and Spinach; and hemp-derived CBD brands consists of Lord Jones and PEACE+. Cronos Group Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.