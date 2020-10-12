BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.