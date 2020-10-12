Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE GBAB opened at $24.45 on Monday. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

