Ycash Price Down 1.9% This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $1.03 million and $302,409.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00644643 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00071394 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00058100 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,045,362 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Ycash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

