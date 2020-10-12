Ubiq Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $3,592.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

