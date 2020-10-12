Unobtanium Price Reaches $78.73 on Top Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 27% against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $15.97 million and approximately $6,412.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for about $78.73 or 0.00699226 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,260.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.09 or 0.02087818 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011198 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,848 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

