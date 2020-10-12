DAPS Coin (DAPS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $222,397.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbox, Bitmart, STEX and SWFT. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $222,397.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.39 or 0.05012342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00054113 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00031187 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, Bitbox, SWFT, STEX and Bitmart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

