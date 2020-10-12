MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00032813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $39.35 million and $541,248.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00629658 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.03889397 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000611 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,651,277 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.