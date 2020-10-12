Homeros Reaches Market Cap of $261.55 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $261.55 million and approximately $18.70 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Homeros has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros token can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00007062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00266359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00096418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.20 or 0.01484870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00160065 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,916,392 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

