Essentia (ESS) Price Down 15.5% This Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Essentia has a market cap of $597,592.35 and $9,709.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. In the last week, Essentia has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.39 or 0.05012342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00054113 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00031187 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

