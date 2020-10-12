NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Hits $0.0627 on Major Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $20.15 million and approximately $135,015.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 25% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.39 or 0.05012342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00054113 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00031187 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

