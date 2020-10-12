StrongHands (SHND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. StrongHands has a market cap of $256,946.75 and approximately $10.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StrongHands has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,129,833,601 coins and its circulating supply is 16,716,639,247 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, STEX, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

