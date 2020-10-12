Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $36,273.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00013779 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.43 or 0.04968838 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00054091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00031223 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

TIME is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars.

