Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nippon Telegraph & Telephone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.11. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

