Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NCMGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newcrest Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NCMGY stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.77. Newcrest Mining has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

