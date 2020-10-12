Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMTUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $23.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.47. Komatsu has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $25.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

