Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUX opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.78. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

In other news, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Also, Director Michael Johnson bought 150,000 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Insiders bought 228,125 shares of company stock valued at $912,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

