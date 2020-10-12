Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stock analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUX opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.78. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

In other news, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Also, Director Michael Johnson bought 150,000 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Insiders bought 228,125 shares of company stock valued at $912,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head to Head Survey: BG Staffing and Its Competitors
Head to Head Survey: BG Staffing and Its Competitors
Ubiq Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week
Ubiq Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week
Neutrino Dollar One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million
Neutrino Dollar One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million
Evedo Price Reaches $0.0269
Evedo Price Reaches $0.0269
Unobtanium Price Reaches $78.73 on Top Exchanges
Unobtanium Price Reaches $78.73 on Top Exchanges
DAPS Coin 24 Hour Volume Tops $222,397.00
DAPS Coin 24 Hour Volume Tops $222,397.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report