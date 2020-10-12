Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Arcelik Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Arcelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74. Arcelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

