Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. 140166 upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

RTX opened at $59.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,574,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $24,299,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,271,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

