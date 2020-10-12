Barclays Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $120.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MHK. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

MHK stock opened at $104.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $153.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average is $88.58.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 245.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 418,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,949,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

