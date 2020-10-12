Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $55.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

PINS stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $45.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $1,285,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,507,069 shares of company stock valued at $165,306,659 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pinterest by 1,381.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

