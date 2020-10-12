Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

DDS stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2,024.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

