Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.84 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,229 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,649,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,789,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,947,000 after buying an additional 1,374,228 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,084,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after buying an additional 1,205,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after buying an additional 1,137,196 shares during the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.