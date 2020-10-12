Credit Suisse Group Boosts Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target to $74.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $63.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

