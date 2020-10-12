PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $100.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $85.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,480,822. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

