DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.09 million, a PE ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 million. Analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,699 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,975,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,045 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in DURECT by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 216,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in DURECT by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,025,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

