Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SUMO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $24.28 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.