Barclays Increases BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Price Target to $51.00

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $44.39 on Monday. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 75.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 228.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 65.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in BMC Stock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 486,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

