Barclays Boosts Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $30.00

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JELD. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.71. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 13.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

