Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $2,020.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s current price.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,664.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,698.76.

GOOG stock opened at $1,515.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,532.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,421.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,030.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

