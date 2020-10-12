Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INSM. BidaskClub cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Insmed has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after buying an additional 959,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 114,973 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,106,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 245,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

