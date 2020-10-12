Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDXC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chromadex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Chromadex stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Chromadex has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chromadex will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chromadex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chromadex by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chromadex by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chromadex by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chromadex by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

