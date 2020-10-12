Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDXC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chromadex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.
Chromadex stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Chromadex has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chromadex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chromadex by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chromadex by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chromadex by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chromadex by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chromadex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.
Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.