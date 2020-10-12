Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Franchise Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $512.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.00 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franchise Group Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson
Franchise Group Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson
Forterra Upgraded at BidaskClub
Forterra Upgraded at BidaskClub
Green Brick Partners Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley Securities
Green Brick Partners Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley Securities
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Green Brick Partners Price Target to $22.50
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Green Brick Partners Price Target to $22.50
Chart Industries PT Raised to $81.00 at Raymond James
Chart Industries PT Raised to $81.00 at Raymond James
Hancock Whitney Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy
Hancock Whitney Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report