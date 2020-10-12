Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Franchise Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $512.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.00 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.