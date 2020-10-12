Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRTA. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks raised Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Forterra from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.57.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $931.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 2.51. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Forterra by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forterra by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,455 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.