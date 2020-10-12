Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.58.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $959.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.