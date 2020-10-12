JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target to $22.50

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $22.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $19.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $959.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 176.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 37.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

