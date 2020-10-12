Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $81.00 at Raymond James

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GTLS. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $77.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after buying an additional 474,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 362,908 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300,973 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 263,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 250,576 shares during the period.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

