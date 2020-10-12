Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

HWC stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36). Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

