Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.
HWC stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.