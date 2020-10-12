Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFRX. Ci Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inflarx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.79.
NASDAQ IFRX opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Inflarx has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.70.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inflarx by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inflarx in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inflarx by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Inflarx by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inflarx
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.
