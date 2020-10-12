Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFRX. Ci Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inflarx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.79.

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Inflarx has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inflarx by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inflarx in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inflarx by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Inflarx by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

