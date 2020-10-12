Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Latin America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.04.

LILA stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.49. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $125,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,265.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,852 shares in the company, valued at $727,801.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $290,400. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 217.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 25.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

