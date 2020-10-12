Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KURA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

KURA opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $283,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,419 shares of company stock worth $17,444,348. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,780,000 after buying an additional 1,270,477 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Kura Oncology by 14.0% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,775,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after acquiring an additional 341,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 510,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 238,233 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 414,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

