JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $140.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of LGI Homes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $126.26 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.52.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $924,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,625 shares of company stock worth $5,412,007 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,222,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

